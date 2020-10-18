JPD: 1 Dead in Saturday night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 27-year-old Walter Shoto was shot while sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Woodbine and McDowell Rd.
A man in a white car pulled up to Shoto’s car firing several shots before leaving the scene, according to witnesses.
Investigators are still gathering information on suspects. The shooting and the motive remain under investigation.
This is a developing story.
