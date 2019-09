The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into Angel's Attic and damaged the business.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into Angel’s Attic and damaged the business.

According to officers, the burglary happened around 2:50 a.m. on September 12, 2019.

The suspect reportedly took cash from the business. He’s described as a white male with two distinctive tattoos on each forearm. Police believe the suspect also has tattoos on his chest and upper arms.

If you know who the suspect is, call Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424.