Oxford, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student will appear in court Thursday (8/22/19) for his bond hearing. Investigators believe Brandon Theesfeld shot and killed Ally Kostial last month.
Kostial’s body was found 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus.
Her closest friends are expected to be in attendance. Theesfeld’s attorney says his family is ready to testify on his behalf.
Man Accused of Killing Ole Miss Student Due in Court
