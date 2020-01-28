KILN, Miss. – Authorities in Hancock County are investigating a deputy involved shooting. It happened around 9 Monday (1/27/20) night. Early reports indicate that only the suspect was injured. According to the sheriff, deputies were following up on a disturbance call in Kiln. When they approached the suspect’s home they were shot at. They returned fire. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital.
No word on that person’s condition or identity.
Suspect Airlifted After Deputy Involved Shooting
