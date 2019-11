JACKSON, Miss. (WTJV) – An autopsy will be performed today (11/5/19) on a man who died in Jackson police custody over the weekend. Police were responding to a call about a disorderly individual. We’re told police had the man handcuffed before he began foaming from the mouth and eventually stopped moving. The Hinds County Coroner says the man’s death is possibly drug related. His identity has not been released