JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson, police are investigating after a man is taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
It happened around 1:00 this (12/2/19) morning on I-55 near Beasley road.
Police say the he was driving next to another vehicle before crashing into an overpass.
At last check, the victim was in critical condition.
Police have no information on the other car.
Man in Critical After Shooting Near Beasley Road
