Man shot in leg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a man is shot in the leg.
The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers said the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with another man.
The suspect then ran to a nearby apartment complex.
Police said the victim knew the suspect.
The victim is expected to be okay.

