Man shot in leg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a man is shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with another man.

The suspect then ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the victim knew the suspect.

The victim is expected to be okay.