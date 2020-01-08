Sullens St. shooting sends two men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police department is investigating a shooting that occurred right before 6:30 P.M. in the 1400 block of Sullens St.

Investigators believe it happened right after a dispute inside a home, when the suspect exited the home he began firing shots into the home before leaving the scene.

One of the victims suffered shots to the arm and leg. The other suffered a hand injury, but neither are life threatening.

If you have any information on the suspects or motives you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) where you can remain anonymous.