CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - On the evening of January 12, 2020, the Clinton Police Department received a report of an in progress burglary, where suspects on scene were cutting and stealing metal. According to Mark Jones, the suspects were observed on camera; whereas the reporting party had received motion detection alerts, remotely. CPD Patrol Officers responded to commercial property located on Industrial Park Drive. The Patrol Officers arrested two (2) male suspects on scene that were engaged in stealing the metals and other materials.

William "Tommy" Carpenter, 60 years of age, of Jackson, Mississippi was found on the roof of the property attempting to hide from the officers. Carpenter was determined to be a wanted felon.