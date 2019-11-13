Three JSU football players suspended

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–Three football players at Jackson State University have been suspended indefinitely. Jackson State University police arrested linebackers Jakaiszer Glass and Carl Jones Monday.

They are both charged with robbery. We’re also learning defensive lineman Trevarius Clark is charged with manslaughter. News broke Tuesday afternoon that Byram Police arrested Clark.

They say Tiffany Harris was walking near the road on April 18. Tia McArthur and Harris met at their children’s baseball clinic in Pearl about five years ago. They were great friends and so were their sons.

It’s only been about seventh months and still, McArthur can’t believe her friend is gone. Clark has bonded out. In an unrelated case, JSU police arrested Glass and Jones Monday. The details on what exactly led up to the robbery charges have been limited.

Attorney Carlos Moore, who is representing Glass tells us no business was involved and no weapon was used. He says his client plans to enter a “not guilty” plea. “Mr. glass comes from a very good family,” said Moore.

“This is his first time ever being charged with any felony. An arrest does not equate to guilt,” Attorney Moore stated. We will keep you updated on upcoming court dates.