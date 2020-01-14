Two Arrested for Attempted Metal Theft in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. – On the evening of January 12, 2020, the Clinton Police Department received a report of an in progress burglary, where suspects on scene were cutting and stealing metal. According to Mark Jones, the suspects were observed on camera; whereas the reporting party had received motion detection alerts, remotely. CPD Patrol Officers responded to commercial property located on Industrial Park Drive. The Patrol Officers arrested two (2) male suspects on scene that were engaged in stealing the metals and other materials.

William “Tommy” Carpenter, 60 years of age, of Jackson, Mississippi was found on the roof of the property attempting to hide from the officers. Carpenter was determined to be a wanted felon.

Charles Edward Thornton, 48 years of age, of Jackson, Mississippi was found on the North Frontage Road near the property as he attempted to evade arrest. Thornton was determined to be a wanted felon.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged for burglary of the commercial property, each receiving a $100,000.00 bond. An assortment of tools used during the commission of the burglary were seized by the police department. The investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected to follow.