PEARL MS- WJTV Pearl police arrested two people on drug charges.

Gary Layton of Brandon MS, and Jill Martin of Louisiana were stopped for a seat belt violation. Officials say after noticing sketchy behavior from the pair, a drug dog was brought on scene.

We’re told investigators recovered Crystal Meth, Adderall, Marijuana and more than six thousand dollars in cash.

Layton and Martin are both being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.