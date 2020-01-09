WANTED: 2nd suspect in NYE Medgar Evers shooting identified and still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs your help locating a second suspect in the shooting of two kids along Medgar Evers Blvd. on New Year’s Eve.

33-year-old Ryan Chandler is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Caught in the line of fire were to children, one being an infant who was shot in the head and was last listed at UMMC in critical condition.

The other was hit in the arm, but the injury is not life threatening. If you have any information on Chandler’s wear-about you are urged to call Jackson Police or Crime-Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS. You can remain anonymous when filing a report.

On Tuesday 27-year-old Jerry Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is believed to also be involved in the same incident.