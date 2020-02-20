Breaking News
Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations drag on

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – The jury has concluded deliberations for a third day in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial without reaching a verdict.

Jurors are continuing to focus a lot of attention on actress Annabella Sciorra’s linchpin allegations that the once-heralded Hollywood mogul raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

On Thursday, the jurors eyed emails that Weinstein sent regarding Sciorra, including ones to the private Israeli spy agency he allegedly enlisted to dig up dirt on would-be accusers.

Sciorra’s allegations are a key component of the most serious charges that jurors are weighing in the closely watched #MeToo trial. Weinstein maintains that any sexual contact was consensual. Jury deliberations are set to resume Friday. 

