MSDH Hosts One Stop Shop for Back to School Forms in Ridgeland this week

Parents are able to make a quick stop to obtain important documents ahead of the start of school

RIDGELAND MS- An event will be held starting on Monday to help parents prepare for their children to go back to school.

The One Stop Shop Event for Back to School Forms kicks off at 8 a.m. along Marketridge Drive at the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Organizers with MSDH say parents will be able to pick up required forms like their child’s birth certificate. They’ll also be able to pick up the form 121, which is an immunization record. Form 121 is required for children to enter school.

The event starts at 8am and lasts until 4:30 pm from July 29 through August 2nd.