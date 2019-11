BANGKOK, Thailand – What weighs 13 lbs, has 10,000 calories and is covered in fried onion rings, mayo, and layers of bacon? A monstrosity from Chris Steaks and Burgers in Thailand, that’s what. The restaurant specializes in large-portion meat dishes. It will give anyone who can finish the giant burger in 9-minutes or less, $331. So, how much does it cost? The beef burger is around $82 and the pork version costs $115.