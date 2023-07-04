The 2023 Essence Festival of Culture officially wrapped up on Monday. The Festival provided days of nonstop community, fun, music, and a celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop!

As the fun continued, so did the fight for civil rights as the news of the Supreme Court’s decisions broke. Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney Ben Crump, Richard Lawson, and many others spoke about the decisions and work that needs to be done to protect all people.

In the entertainment space, “Summer of Violence” and “Black Terror” are films hoping to challenge our thinking. There was also a surprising look at the remake of “The Color Purple”, a cultural classic coming this Christmas.

There were a lot of exciting moments and surprises at this year’s Essence Festival, and if you’re thinking about going one year, leaders say you don’t want to miss out on next year’s 30th anniversary.