BRANDON, Mss. (WJTV) – 3 Doors Down will make a stop at the Brandon Amphitheater for their “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.”

The concert will be held Saturday, September 9. Special guest Candlebox will also perform.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Amphitheater Box Office.