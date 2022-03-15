CLEVELAND, Miss (WJTV) – Officials with the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi announced the facility will host three guest songwriters on three separate nights.

Over the span of the event, Kenny Brown, Rivers Rutherford, and Leslie Satcher will be featured. Brown will perform on March 21, following by Rutherford on July 11 and Satcher on October 10. Each performance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Group tickets (10 or more) for the event must be purchased through the box office which can be reached at 662-441-0100.

Ticket prices start off at $20 and can be purchased at grammymuseumms.org. The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is located at 800 W. Sunflower Road in Cleveland, Mississippi.