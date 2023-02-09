NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nine-year-old Ayvah Johnson from Slidell performs every night as young Anna Mae. Anna Mae was legendary Tina Turner’s childhood name.

Johnson tours with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical now playing at The Saenger Theatre.

Her other Louisiana credits include:

Little Ti Moune in Once on This Island

Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Fences

Annie

An uplifting comeback story like no other, this Broadway musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry-wide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

