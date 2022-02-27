JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The world premiere of “A Day to Die” was held at the Jackson Complex Center on Saturday, February 26.

The movie features Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Leon Robinson and Kevin Dillon. Shot in Jackson in 2021, the film is about an ex-military officer who has one day to pay off a large debt owed to a drug lord in order to save his wife. There’s even a cameo of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in the film.

“I think they’re going to see a tremendous amount of action and excitement. Hopefully, they’ll remember some of the characters from other films. They’ll really see that we brought Hollywood to Jackson,” said Executive Producer B.K. Fulton.

“I love sitting in the audience with people to watch movies for the first time. That’s the reason why I make movies. I’m a storyteller, so to see how people react is always great,” said actor Leon Robinson.

“A Day to Die” will be released in theaters and on streaming platforms on March 4th. Director Wes Miller said this is the first of many films he plans to bring to the City of Jackson.