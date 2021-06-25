A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s

(TheRealDeal) – Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may have split, but it seems they’ll be sharing a piece of the Hamptons this summer.

A-Rod rented a home in Bridgehampton just a mile away from his ex’s Water Mill home, where they spent last summer together, Page Six reported.

It is the same home that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle sold in March for $8.1 million, The Real Deal confirmed with Corcoran agent Susan Breitenbach, who had brokered the sale to the couple in 2019. (They paid only $4.4 million.)

Rodriguez’s summer rental is a 9,200-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on nearly four acres south of the highway and features a pool and access to a 25-acre pond.

Lopez bought her Water Mill home in 2013, but reportedly hasn’t spent any time there this year. She has been hanging out with her new/old beau Ben Affleck in Malibu and Los Angeles.