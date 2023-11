The legacy of NYC radio legend and philanthropist Hal Jackson, founder of Talented Teens International will be celebrated with a 50th anniversary tribute and fundraiser on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at 8 pm ET, benefiting the Youth Development Foundation Inc.

This event is happening at the Bergen PAC, located at 30 N Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ.

For more information about scholarships: youthdevelopmentfoundation.org