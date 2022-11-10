(KTLA) – Adidas has announced that it will continue selling Yeezy products without the Yeezy name or branding.

Bloomberg reported that Adidas plans to sell the products under company branding at the beginning of next year.

Adidas owns the rights to the Yeezy product designs and can sell them without using the Yeezy name.

When asked during an earnings call if Yeezys would simply be rebranded as “Adidas,” Adidas AG Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer emphasized that the company was the “sole owner of IP rights of current and future colorways,” according to Fox Business.

“And, of course, we have a lot of things in the archives as well, so definitely there are different plans that we are vetting right now,” he added. “Again, too early to say when and how we come up with these plans. But it’s definitely current product but also future products and, as you say, not under the Yeezy label, but we also look at the current inventory that is relevant enough to close the gap in 23 compared to 22.”

The shoe and apparel company terminated its relationship with rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West after the rapper made antisemitic comments on social media and the Drink Champs podcast.

Other companies like CAA, a prestigious Hollywood talent agency, Balenciaga, and The Gap also terminated their partnerships with him.

The termination of Adidas’ partnership with Ye resulted in the company losing more than $250 million in profit and $500 million in revenue, the company announced on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Ye’s comments, multiple antisemitic propaganda was seen across the Los Angeles area.

In October, antisemitic signs were hung from an overpass on the 405 Freeway, and a small group of people on the overpass appeared to wave flags, which echoed the sentiments made by Ye.

Flyers that contained antisemitic rhetoric were found by residents in San Marino, Pasadena, and Santa Monica.

Sam Yebri, an attorney and L.A. city council candidate, was among thousands of drivers who saw the banners over the freeway in October. He also discovered a small plastic bag containing antisemitic propaganda on his front lawn the following morning.

“It was hateful nonsense,” Yebri said. “I was shocked and horrified.”