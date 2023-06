Actress/Singer Ajiona Alexus joins us to talk about starring in two films based on Mary J. Blige’s records “Real Love’ and “Strength of A Woman” on Lifetime.

“Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman” premieres this Saturday, June 17th 8/7c, and you can watch “Mary J. Blige’s Real Love” on Lifetime.com and the Lifetime App.