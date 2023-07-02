When Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” Tony Stark in the 2008 film “Iron Man,” few moviegoers could’ve guessed the superhero flick would spark one of the most influential and successful film franchises of all time.

Sure, this wasn’t the first time Hollywood had attempted to bring characters from Marvel Comics to life—look no further than 1986’s commercial flop “Howard the Duck.” As the synopsis for the upcoming book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios” notes, “Marvel Entertainment was a moribund toymaker not even twenty years ago.”

However, under the leadership of figures like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a monumental force in pop culture as we know it. When Phase 3 of the MCU ended with the colossal crossover film “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, the studio successfully pulled off the massive feat of combining storylines and characters across more than 20 films. Other elements of the films—from quippy, self-deprecating one-liners to post-credits scenes—have become expected elements of the modern blockbuster experience.

Although the future of the MCU has remained uncertain in recent years due to box office drop-offs and the surprising departures of several key Marvel executives in 2023 alone, there’s no denying the lasting impression the films have left on American monoculture. But which MCU films are the best, anyway?

To find out, Stacker used IMDb data from June 2023 to rank every Marvel feature film released since “Iron Man” through “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” Films on this list are ranked according to their IMDb user rating. The total number of user votes was considered in the event of a tie. Read on to see where your favorite superheroes made it on the list.

Marvel

#32. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 6.1

– Metascore: 48

– Runtime: 124 minutes

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton). However, his plans get turned upside down when he, Cassie, and their loved ones get swept into the Quantum Realm, ruled by the mysterious and commanding Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

“Quantumania” became the second MCU film to get a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes after “The Eternals,” receiving just a 46% Tomatometer rating. It also became one of the few MCU films not to break the $500 million mark during its theatrical window.

Marvel

#31. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

– Director: Taika Waititi

– IMDb user rating: 6.2

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 118 minutes

The sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok” brings back Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi (who also co-wrote the script). Joining the star-studded cast are Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Jaimie Alexander. In this installment, retirement for Thor (Hemsworth) is disturbed by Gorr the God Butcher (Bale). Thor embarks on an adventure to stop the villain with a little help from his friends King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman).

Marvel

#30. Eternals (2021)

– Director: Chloé Zhao

– IMDb user rating: 6.3

– Metascore: 52

– Runtime: 156 minutes

The Eternals arrived on Earth in the year 5,000 B.C. to protect the planet from the villainous Deviants. The band of superheroes, having grown fond of humanity, remained on Earth ever since, which is fortunate for the planet since the Deviants return in the present day.

Some marquee celebrities among the cast include Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden. “Eternals” is groundbreaking in several ways: Lauren Ridloff, a deaf actress, portrays a deaf woman version of the Eternals superhero Makkari, becoming the first to do so; Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is the first MCU superhero depicted as openly gay; and Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) is the first superhero played by an actor of Korean descent.

Marvel

#29. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

– Director: Louis Leterrier

– IMDb user rating: 6.6

– Metascore: 61

– Runtime: 112 minutes

In contrast to Ang Lee’s 2003 take on Marvel’s greenest, angriest hero, this 2008 film marks the first MCU entry following the success of “Iron Man.” However, the film remains something of a dark horse among the MCU canon: Its star, Edward Norton, did not reprise his role in any subsequent MCU films and was eventually replaced by Mark Ruffalo.

Marvel

#28. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

– Director: Ryan Coogler

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 161 minutes

The sequel to “Black Panther” had the unfortunate responsibility of continuing the title character’s legacy after the death of the actor who played him, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler signed on for a “Black Panther” sequel shortly after the original was released in 2018. But in 2020, Boseman died of colon cancer, a condition he’d kept secret from fans and even some of his co-stars. Marvel chose not to recast the title role—opting to kill off T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, instead.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” released in November 2022, focuses heavily on the remaining characters grieving T’Challa’s death. The movie has been hailed for its emotional rawness and for putting women of color center stage. “‘Wakanda Forever’ is a gajillion-dollar comic-book blockbuster about something as complex and interior as the act of female mourning, split among at least four different strong woman protagonists,” movie critic Dana Stevens wrote in a review for Slate.

Marvel

#27. Black Widow (2021)

– Director: Cate Shortland

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 134 minutes

The second MCU film with a woman lead, “Black Widow” is one part origin story, one part solo mission set along the timeline between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The film follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she confronts the faces and places of her past apart from her identity as an Avenger and an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. “Black Widow” is the first Phase Four film of the MCU.

In July 2021, Johansson sued Disney following the simultaneous release of “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+, claiming the dual release was a breach of contract. The lawsuit was settled in October 2021 with undisclosed terms.

Marvel

#26. Captain Marvel (2019)

– Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 123 minutes

At the time of its release, “Captain Marvel” was the first movie in the MCU centered on a woman superhero. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), also called Vers, is an elite, rebellious warrior from the planet Hala who sets out to end the Kree-Skrull War. In the process, she uncovers her origin story on Earth.

Viewers nostalgic for the ’90s will appreciate the film’s homage to the decade via grunge-inspired wardrobe, tones of irreverence, and outspoken feminism. Not all viewers were open-minded about a woman lead actor promoting feminism in the MCU and Hollywood more broadly. Internet trolls were quick to lambaste Larson and the film with misogynistic comments. Despite the negativity, “Captain Marvel” grossed almost $1.2 billion worldwide.

Marvel

#25. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

– Director: Alan Taylor

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Metascore: 54

– Runtime: 112 minutes

In this sequel to 2011’s “Thor,” the golden-haired Norse god teams up with his mischievous brother Loki to save the universe from evil dark elves. Critics felt Tom Hiddleston stole the show as the sly, downtrodden Loki, standing out among an all-star cast that included Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba. Despite mixed reviews, “Thor: The Dark World” grossed nearly $650 million worldwide.

Marvel

#24. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 60

– Runtime: 126 minutes

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” falls within Phase Four of the MCU alongside “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange as he voyages across multiverses to fight villains—including alt-versions of himself from galaxies away. In a review for Mashable, critic Kristy Puchko wrote of the film: “It might be Marvel’s multiverse, but ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is Raimi’s plaything. And we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Marvel

#23. Iron Man 2 (2010)

– Director: Jon Favreau

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 124 minutes

Just as the real world was starting to get used to the idea of the MCU’s regularly scheduled superhero blockbusters, “Iron Man 2” depicts Tony Stark’s struggle to adjust to his new life as a privately funded vigilante. In addition to an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle, the film had some superpowers behind the camera. The high-flying sequel was directed by Jon Favreau (“Rudy,” “Swingers”) and acclaimed screenwriter Justin Theroux co-wrote the screenplay.

Marvel

#22. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

– Director: Joe Johnston

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 124 minutes

Captain America’s origin story—and introduction to the MCU—takes viewers back to 1941 as the Avengers’ leader takes the Allies to victory in World War II. Two “Captain America” sequels, three “Avengers” films, and millions of dollars later, it’s hard to believe the film’s starter, Chris Evans, originally turned down the part three times.

Marvel

#21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Metascore: 70

– Runtime: 118 minutes

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) gets a second movie after the comedic success of 2015’s “Ant-Man.” But this time, he is joined by Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. Also known as Hope Van Dyne, the Wasp is not the original from the comics (Janet Van Dyne), but rather her daughter.

Marvel

#20. Thor (2011)

– Director: Kenneth Branagh

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 115 minutes

Thor’s 2011 introduction to the MCU skirts the conventional origin story in favor of a family drama of godlike proportions. After being kicked out of his palace by his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Thor must prove himself worthy of his powers by battling Loki, his conniving half-brother. The film grossed nearly $450 million worldwide, securing Chris Hemsworth’s seat on the MCU throne for many sequels to come.

Marvel

#19. Iron Man 3 (2013)

– Director: Shane Black

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Metascore: 62

– Runtime: 130 minutes

The final film of Marvel’s “Iron Man” trilogy once again had Robert Downey Jr. flying into uncharted territory. It was the first MCU film released after the legendary team-up that was 2012’s “The Avengers,” and its star handled this pressure with Tony Stark’s devil-may-care aplomb—ordering rewrites of his scenes throughout the filming process, according to CinemaBlend.

Marvel

#18. Ant-Man (2015)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 117 minutes

Despite its 2015 release date, “Ant-Man” had been in development since 2006—when “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright expressed interest in bringing Marvel’s tiniest hero to the big screen. But in a shocking turn, Wright left the project in 2014, citing creative differences with Marvel. Despite this, the size-changing superhero heist was a hit. It grossed over $500 million worldwide and paved the way for the 2018 sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Marvel

#17. Black Panther (2018)

– Director: Ryan Coogler

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 134 minutes

After Black Panther’s appearance in “Captain America: Civil War,” fans clamored for more of Chadwick Boseman’s Wakandan monarch. This 2018 release did not disappoint. In addition to becoming the third highest-grossing film in the MCU at the time domestically, the film’s plot; director, Ryan Coogler; and majority-Black cast were lauded by critics as a major step forward for minority representation in film.

Marvel

#16. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

– Director: Joss Whedon

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 141 minutes

The second “Avengers” movie finds the team battling among themselves as one of Tony Stark’s creations goes awry, threatening to destroy not just the Avengers but all of humanity. After finishing the film, director Joss Whedon left the “Avengers” franchise behind, citing fatigue from trying to make a film that met Marvel’s strict plot requirements.

Marvel

#15. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

– Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 132 minutes

In this film, the titular character, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), is a powerful fighter who is forced to confront his past and his family’s involvement with the Ten Rings—powerful objects that grant immortality.

There has been a pattern of Marvel movies being criticized as unoriginal, predictable, and shallow; however, many critics felt “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was the first MCU film in a long time to break that cycle, regarding it as soulful, complex, and distinct. Despite being Marvel’s first superhero of Asian descent to hit the big screen and being well-received among many Asian communities, the film was not approved for release or distribution in China due to concerns over stereotypes from the 1973 comic upon which “Shang-Chi” is based.

Marvel

#14. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 129 minutes

In the second installment of the Tom Holland-era “Spider-Man” films, Peter Parker (Holland) must save Earth from the Elementals—monsters who take the form of earth, air, fire, and water—with the help of an extraterrestrial hero named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The film, which grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Marvel

#13. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 73

– Runtime: 133 minutes

Tom Holland’s first outing as Spider-Man picks up where “Captain America: Civil War” left off, with the young web-slinger still learning the ropes of his new powers under the stern tutelage of Iron Man. Holland claimed his portrayal of Peter Parker focused on the 15-year-old hero’s youthful naiveté, which clearly won over the hearts of fans: The film grossed more than $800 million at the box office worldwide.

Marvel

#12. Doctor Strange (2016)

– Director: Scott Derrickson

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 115 minutes

“Doctor Strange” tells the story of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he goes from arrogant surgeon to reality-bending wizard. Although the film grossed over $650 million at the box office worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for special effects, controversy followed the film’s casting.

Marvel

#11. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 136 minutes

The sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the gang struggle to function as a superhero team in light of their individual family issues—including the arrival of Quill’s father, Ego (Kurt Russell). True to the over-the-top nature of Marvel’s intergalactic crime fighters, this film features five mid- and post-credits scenes—more than any other Marvel film.

Marvel

#10. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 147 minutes

The friendships forged among the heroes of the MCU are tested in this film as Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) lead separate factions against each other in response to governmental legislation of superheroes. In addition to massive success at the box office—it was the highest-grossing film of 2016—the third “Captain America” flick features another accomplishment: the famous airport battle among the film’s protagonists was shot almost entirely digitally.

Marvel

#9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Metascore: 70

– Runtime: 136 minutes

This second film of the “Captain America” series marked the first MCU film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo; the brothers later helmed smash hits “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” They weren’t the only key players to be introduced in this film: Through his portrayal of Cap’s old friend-turned-rival Bucky Barnes, actor Sebastian Stan’s contract with Marvel will run for nine films.

Marvel

#8. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

– Director: Taika Waititi

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 130 minutes

The sequel to “Thor: The Dark World” was full of changes for fans of the God of Thunder, not the least of which was actor Chris Hemsworth’s new, shorter hairstyle. Despite these changes, fans praised the film’s comedic tone, which was largely attributed to New Zealand director Taika Waititi.

Marvel

#7. Iron Man (2008)

– Director: Jon Favreau

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 126 minutes

The first film of the MCU, this origin story of Tony Stark’s metal-suited hero introduced now-familiar MCU fixtures like Stan Lee cameos, post-credits sequences, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Surprisingly, as the film is the basis for the rest of the cinematic universe, much of the film’s dialogue was improvised by the actors.

Marvel

#6. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 8

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 121 minutes

This intergalactic adventure film was a breakout role for former “Parks and Recreation” actor Chris Pratt, who lost 60 pounds to portray the immature rogue Peter Quill. Additionally, the film’s soundtrack comprised pop hits from the ’60s and ’70s and landed the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Marvel

#5. The Avengers (2012)

– Director: Joss Whedon

– IMDb user rating: 8

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 143 minutes

This ensemble superhero film was an unprecedented hit for Marvel, bringing in more than $1.52 billion at the box office. However, the process that brought “The Avengers” and all its preceding standalone films to the big screen was a gamble: Marvel offered the movie rights to “Iron Man,” “Captain America,” “Hulk,” and “Thor” as collateral to receive funding from Merrill Lynch.

Marvel

#4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 150 minutes

Everyone’s favorite gang of lovable intergalactic troublemakers returned in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” This time around, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) mourns Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) while contending with the alternate timeline version of his lost love who’s right in front of him. Meanwhile, the Guardians find themselves up against the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a scientist whose cruel experiments aim to turn all creatures into a “special race.”

The film received generally strong reviews from critics, with Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub writing: “It’s always nice when superhero movies remember that they’re supposed to be about saving lives rather than taking them, and ‘GotG 3’ often plays like a celebration of life.”

Marvel

#3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 148 minutes

The third installment of the “Spider-Man” series sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seek help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to keep his identity a secret after being exposed posthumously by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Following the course of many films on this list, “No Way Home” received wildly mixed reviews but managed to rake in the cash—$1.91 billion in box office sales alone—nonetheless.

Marvel

#2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 149 minutes

This “Avengers” film is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. To keep important details from leaking before the film’s premiere, directors Joe and Anthony Russo included fake scenes in actors’ scripts to the point that, at the time of the premiere, some of the film’s actors didn’t know the complete plot.

Marvel

#1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 181 minutes

“Avengers: Endgame” is the culmination of MCU Phases One, Two, and Three—the final chapter of a saga lasting over a decade. In the finale, the Avengers and other remaining MCU heroes embark on a mission using quantum mechanics in an attempt to bring back those who were snapped away by Thanos.

After bringing in nearly $2.8 billion globally, “Avengers: Endgame” supplanted “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film of all time—for a little while, at least. In March 2021, “Avatar” was rereleased in China, earning $50 million—enough to reclaim the #1 spot.

Additional writing by Abby Monteil. Data reporting by Lucas Hicks. Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.