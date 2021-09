HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Allman Betts Band will perform at the Historic Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg on October 8, 2021.

They will be joined by special guests Marc Ford and River Kittens. Doors to the theater will open at 6:30 p.m., and a block party will be held in the street.

Ticket prices range from $22.50 to $39.50 and will go on sale September 22, 2021. Click here to purchase tickets.