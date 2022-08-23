HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Fans of Amy Grant will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Hattiesburg.

On Tuesday, her management team announced her previously scheduled tour dates in September will be postponed. This comes after Grant suffered injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident in Nashville on July 27.

“Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way,” said Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke.

The concert, originally scheduled at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater for October 1, will be rescheduled in the Spring or Summer of 2023.

Tickets will be honored for the new date. For further updates, visit amygrant.com.