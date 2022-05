HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant will perform at the Hattiesburg’s historic Saenger Theater on Saturday, October 1.

A block party will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $45.50 to $75.50 plus fees. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.