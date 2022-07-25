BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chicago will once again return to Mississippi to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in 2022.

The concert will be on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band recently announced their 38th studio album Born For This Moment. The album was released on July 15.

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities.

Some of their hits include, ‘Make Me Smile,’ ‘Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,’ ’25 or 6 to 4,’ and ‘Saturday in The Park.’

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.com and at the Amphitheater Box Office.

According to a news release, ticket prices for reserved seats range from $35 to $99.50.