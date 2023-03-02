NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rapper Juvenile has teamed up with the popular local brewery, Urban South to launch a delicious new beverage called, “Juvie Juice.”

“Juvie Juice” is a hard version of half-lemonade and half-iced tea. New Orleans native, Terius Gray is better known as Juvenile, and he’s known for his smash hit, “Back That Thang Up.”

In a press release, Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. ‘Juvie Juice’ is inspired by his favorite drink, the Arnold Palmer. This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out.”

Juvenile said, “Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life.”

Last month, he previewed his new brew by handing it out during the Krewe of Freret Mardi Gras parade, even handing one to WGNO reporter LBJ.

Video: Juvenile hands out new beer atop Krewe of Freret Mardi Gras float

“Juvie Juice is 5% ABV, available in 12 oz and 19.2.oz cans. It is now available at Urban South’s taproom online for pick up at the taproom.

To celebrate the launch of “Juvie Juice,” Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line before they were distributed to the market. Customers who post a picture of their autographed “Juvie Juice” and tag Urban South, and bring the can in, will receive a variety of prizes.