BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bert Kreischer “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” will make is way to the Brandon Amphitheater on Sunday, June 26.

Kreishcer, Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand and Big Jay Oakerson will perform during the event.

“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas,” says Kreischer. “I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.