HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – American alternative rock band Better Than Ezra will perform in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 7.

The performance will be held at The Lawn and Lake Terrace, and doors will open at 7:00 p.m. The show will start at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$55 and VIP tickets will offer table service. Tickets can be purchased here.