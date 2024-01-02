MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — “Black Panther” actor Carrie Bernans was pinned under a food truck early Monday morning when she was hit by a wrong-way driver during a police chase in Manhattan, her mother announced on social media.

Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee, shared several updates on her daughter’s condition via her Instagram account, including several graphic photos of her injuries. She called the crash “traumatic,” and said her daughter was knocked unconscious and suffered broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth.

The social media post ended with a note that Bernans’ son was not with her and was safe with his family.

“I’m in so much pain,” Bernans said in a video posted to her Instagram story Monday, adding that she “still can’t really walk right now.” In another post to her story later in the day, Lee said Bernans “was able to walk a few steps assisted.”

Nine people, including Bernans and a police officer, were injured in the incident, which spanned several blocks in Midtown, officials said. Another woman who was with Bernans at the time of the crash, Julie Hansson, shared on Instagram that she had been hospitalized as well.

Police said the man behind the wheel sent them on a wild chase just after 1 a.m. Monday. Several cop cars were struck, as well as the food truck, before the driver crashed into Chirp restaurant on West 34th Street near Ninth Avenue, police said.

Cellphone video obtained by Nexstar’s WPIX shows the driver trying to make a getaway after the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was expected to be charged, police said. Charges have not been formally released by the NYPD as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in “Black Panther” and performed stunts in the musical version of “The Color Purple” released last month.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and PIX11’s Amy Yensi.