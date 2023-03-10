JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson-based Blues icon Bobby Rush made an announcement on Friday regarding King George, whose modern music is infused with a Blues style.

Rush says King George’s inspiration for his hit son “Keep on Rolling” came from him after making an album and song named “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show.”

In response, Rush says he’ll be creating a new version of his original song, “One Monkey Can Stop a Show.”

“I heard this guy talk about what one woman won’t do, you have to have three. One woman to lay him down, one woman to pick him up and one woman to cook him dinner when the other two are gone. I said to myself, you have to be careful with the one who cooks dinner for you because there is no telling what she might do to you. She’ll fix you breakfast one morning and bring it to your bed. if you feed it to your dog, your dog will fall dead,” said Rush.

Rush says the new version of his song will be released later this month.