MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Bob Dylan will perform a show of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour on Friday, April 8 in Meridian.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at the Victorian-era Grand Opera House theater on Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Meridian campus.

Ticket prices range from $70 to $140. Tickets can be purchased here and go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

Friends of the Lady members and season ticket holders can purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, February 24 by calling (601)-696-2200 or by visiting the box office at 2200 Fifth Street in Meridian.