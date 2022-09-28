Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Mississippi from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

The Help

– Rating: 4.47 (2.5 million ratings)

– Author: Kathryn Stockett

– Published: February 10, 2009

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Historical, Adult

The Sound and the Fury

– Rating: 3.86 (171,030 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: October 7, 1929

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Literature, Novels

A Time to Kill (Jake Brigance, #1)

– Rating: 4.10 (770,865 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: January 1, 1989

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Thriller, Crime

Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry (Logans, #4)

– Rating: 3.87 (120,254 ratings)

– Author: Mildred D. Taylor

– Published: October 1, 1976

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Classics

Club Dead (Sookie Stackhouse, #3)

– Rating: 4.01 (230,871 ratings)

– Author: Charlaine Harris

– Published: April 29, 2003

– Genres: Fantasy, Vampires, Paranormal, Urban Fantasy

Light in August

– Rating: 3.93 (59,252 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: March 12, 1932

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels

Pale

– Rating: 3.82 (332 ratings)

– Author: Edward A. Farmer

– Published: May 19, 2020

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Race, Southern

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

– Rating: 4.06 (57,718 ratings)

– Author: Tennessee Williams

– Published: January 1, 1955

– Genres: Plays, Classics, Drama, Fiction

As I Lay Dying

– Rating: 3.72 (152,683 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: January 1, 1930

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Literature, Novels

Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter

– Rating: 3.83 (42,445 ratings)

– Author: Tom Franklin

– Published: October 5, 2010

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Southern

The Chamber

– Rating: 3.82 (134,714 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: May 1, 1994

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Legal Thriller

The Runaway Jury

– Rating: 4.01 (293,058 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: January 1, 1996

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Crime

The Quiet Game (Penn Cage #1)

– Rating: 4.21 (34,022 ratings)

– Author: Greg Iles

– Published: August 30, 1999

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man

– Rating: 3.96 (15,115 ratings)

– Author: Fannie Flagg

– Published: January 1, 1981

– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Southern, Chick Lit

Deep South (Anna Pigeon, #8)

– Rating: 3.94 (7,978 ratings)

– Author: Nevada Barr

– Published: January 1, 2000

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Suspense

The Client

– Rating: 4.04 (426,426 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: March 1, 1993

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Sing, Unburied, Sing

– Rating: 4.02 (123,119 ratings)

– Author: Jesmyn Ward

– Published: September 5, 2017

– Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Contemporary, Literary Fiction

The Devil’s Punchbowl (Penn Cage #3)

– Rating: 4.10 (19,439 ratings)

– Author: Greg Iles

– Published: June 19, 2009

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

Coming of Age in Mississippi: The Classic Autobiography of a Young Black Girl in the Rural South

– Rating: 4.10 (10,345 ratings)

– Author: Anne Moody

– Published: January 1, 1968

– Genres: Nonfiction, History, Memoir, Biography

Natchez Burning (Penn Cage, #4)

– Rating: 4.16 (36,495 ratings)

– Author: Greg Iles

– Published: March 13, 2014

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Thriller, Historical Fiction

Losing Battles

– Rating: 3.61 (567 ratings)

– Author: Eudora Welty

– Published: January 1, 1970

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literary Fiction, Southern

Absalom, Absalom!

– Rating: 3.97 (41,884 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: May 1, 1936

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Literature, Novels

The Street Lawyer

– Rating: 3.87 (110,689 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: February 16, 1998

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Legal Thriller

Freedom Summer: The Savage Season of 1964 That Made Mississippi Burn and Made America a Democracy

– Rating: 4.18 (1,465 ratings)

– Author: Bruce Watson

– Published: May 26, 2010

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, American History, Race

My Dog Skip

– Rating: 4.01 (1,928 ratings)

– Author: Willie Morris

– Published: January 1, 1995

– Genres: Animals, Memoir, Dogs, Nonfiction

The Little Friend

– Rating: 3.47 (60,286 ratings)

– Author: Donna Tartt

– Published: October 22, 2002

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Contemporary, Literary Fiction

The Appeal

– Rating: 3.61 (53,142 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: January 29, 2008

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Legal Thriller

Jewel

– Rating: 3.68 (37,340 ratings)

– Author: Bret Lott

– Published: January 1, 1991

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Contemporary, Family

The Hamlet

– Rating: 3.86 (5,126 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: January 1, 1940

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels

Fay

– Rating: 3.99 (2,748 ratings)

– Author: Larry Brown

– Published: January 1, 2000

– Genres: Fiction, Southern, Southern Gothic, Gothic

Many Bloody Returns

– Rating: 3.74 (14,024 ratings)

– Author: Charlaine Harris

– Published: September 4, 2007

– Genres: Vampires, Urban Fantasy, Fantasy, Paranormal

The Most Southern Place on Earth: The Mississippi Delta and the Roots of Regional Identity

– Rating: 4.14 (212 ratings)

– Author: James C. Cobb

– Published: October 29, 1992

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, American History, African American

Mother of Pearl

– Rating: 3.69 (20,010 ratings)

– Author: Melinda Haynes

– Published: June 2, 1999

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Southern, Historical

Intruder in the Dust

– Rating: 3.75 (5,395 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: January 1, 1948

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, American

The Testament

– Rating: 3.88 (113,804 ratings)

– Author: John Grisham

– Published: February 2, 1999

– Genres: Fiction, Thriller, Mystery, Legal Thriller

Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How It Changed America

– Rating: 4.22 (5,134 ratings)

– Author: John M. Barry

– Published: April 9, 1997

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, American History, Politics

The Free State of Jones: Mississippi’s Longest Civil War

– Rating: 3.55 (520 ratings)

– Author: Victoria E. Bynum

– Published: September 10, 2001

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, Civil War, American History

The Collected Stories

– Rating: 4.22 (7,929 ratings)

– Author: Eudora Welty

– Published: January 1, 1980

– Genres: Short Stories, Fiction, Classics, Southern

Sanctuary

– Rating: 3.63 (12,493 ratings)

– Author: William Faulkner

– Published: January 1, 1931

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, American

The Blood of Emmett Till

– Rating: 4.28 (7,405 ratings)

– Author: Timothy B. Tyson

– Published: January 31, 2017

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, True Crime, Race

One Writer’s Beginnings

– Rating: 4.07 (3,473 ratings)

– Author: Eudora Welty

– Published: January 1, 1983

– Genres: Memoir, Writing, Nonfiction, Biography

Tishomingo Blues

– Rating: 3.70 (8,902 ratings)

– Author: Elmore Leonard

– Published: January 1, 2002

– Genres: Fiction, Crime, Mystery, Thriller

The Girls in the Stilt House

– Rating: 4.14 (27,339 ratings)

– Author: Kelly Mustian

– Published: April 6, 2021

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Mystery, Audiobook

Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America

– Rating: 4.39 (963 ratings)

– Author: Mamie Till-Mobley

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, True Crime, Memoir

The Optimist’s Daughter

– Rating: 3.51 (12,178 ratings)

– Author: Eudora Welty

– Published: January 1, 1972

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Southern, Novels

Joe

– Rating: 4.17 (3,117 ratings)

– Author: Larry Brown

– Published: January 1, 1980

– Genres: Fiction, Southern Gothic, Southern, Noir

Dixie Divas (Dixie Divas #1)

– Rating: 3.44 (2,275 ratings)

– Author: Virginia Brown

– Published: June 1, 2009

– Genres: Mystery, Chick Lit, Fiction, Humor

Mortal Fear

– Rating: 4.01 (9,846 ratings)

– Author: Greg Iles

– Published: February 1, 1997

– Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Fiction, Suspense

Carnal Innocence

– Rating: 3.96 (18,667 ratings)

– Author: Nora Roberts

– Published: December 1, 1991

– Genres: Romance, Romantic Suspense, Mystery, Contemporary Romance

