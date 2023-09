BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon.

The tour features teacher-comedians. Organizers said that PG-13 language is used during some sets.

The Brandon show will be on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29 through Ticketmaster.