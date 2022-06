Tech entrepreneur and global business and entertainment leader – Brandon Andrews – headlined the 2022 Go Viral Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge, Andrews also does casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. His “Pitch Problems” keynote closed the Go Viral Festival by sharing how entrepreneurs can avoid common problems when pitching a business.