BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Breaking Benjamin will perform in the City of Brandon next year.

The City Hall Live concert will take place on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Breaking Benjamin burst onto the scene in 2002 with their album Saturate. They have had 10 #1 songs.