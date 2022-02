BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Breaking Benjamin is set to perform in Brandon on Wednesday, May 18.

The show will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater with special guests Seether and Starset. The concert will be at 8:00 p.m., and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.