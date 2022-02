HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Country music singer Brett Young will be performing in Hattiesburg on Saturday, April 23.

Doors open at The Lake Lawn Terrace at 7:00 p.m. The show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from &39.50 to $59.50. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25 and can be purchased here.