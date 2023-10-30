BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian Brian Regan will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon.
The show will be held on January 10, 2024.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.
by: Malaysia McCoy
Posted:
Updated:
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian Brian Regan will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon.
The show will be held on January 10, 2024.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now