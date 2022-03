BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brit Floyd’s “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” will be held at City Hall Live in Brandon on Tuesday, May 24.

Fans can expect highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and more.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will start at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35.00 to $59.50. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18 on Ticketmaster.