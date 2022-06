JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Broadway in Jackson announced the line up for the upcoming 2022-2023 season at Thalia Mara Hall.

The performance list is as follows:

Straight No Chaser – Friday, November 11, 2022

– Friday, November 11, 2022 Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Sunday, December 11, 2022

– Sunday, December 11, 2022 Legally Blonde – Tuesday, January 17, 2023

– Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Book of Mormon – Friday, April 28, 2023

– Friday, April 28, 2023 Annie – Wednesday, May 3, 2023

