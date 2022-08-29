HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Comedian Bruce Bruce is set to perform at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Thursday, September 22.

Although Bruce is known for his adult comedy, he prides himself on not using vulgarity to win a laugh.

From his early role as host for two seasons of BET’s “Comic View” to his many appearances on TV and film, Bruce is clearly a comedian that has found his mark in the business. Bruce headlined the 2008 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

On the feature film front, Bruce made a cameo in the HBO Films feature “Idlewild,” appeared in the Larry the Cable Guy-starrer “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector,” with Ice Cube in Columbia Pictures’ “XXX: State of the Union” and in the Screen Gems comedy “Think Like a Man,” Paramount’s Chris Rock directed “Top Five,” He most recently appeared in two big screen comedies, “The Trap,” starring Mike Epps, and in Universal Picture’s, “Undercover Brother 2,” and on the small screen guest-starring with Loretta Devine in the Netflix “Family Reunion” comedy series.

Bruce is one of the nation’s favorite standup comedians and can currently be seen on two different national tours, “LIT-AF Tour” with Martin Lawrence, The Real Mike Epps Tour, and in selected clubs and theatres.

When not performing in comedy clubs across the country, Bruce spends his time at home with his extended family in Atlanta.

The Hattiesburg event will begin with a block party at 6:00 p.m. The show will being at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $56.50. They can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website.