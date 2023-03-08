PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess.

This year’s show will be free admission, and all attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter. Parking will be free as well, and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

A list of prohibited items can be found on the city’s website.