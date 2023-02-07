JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cathead Jam is set to return to Jackson after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual music festival is scheduled for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at the Cathead Distillery. The two-day event will feature musical performances, local food, drinks, games and more.

There will be performances by Goose, Cimafunk, The Flaming Lips, Shakey Graves, Larkin Poe, The Band of Heathens, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.

This year’ mission is “Support Live Music.” Proceeds of the event will benefit Dreamnote, a 501(c)3 that works to improve access to music throughout Mississippi in underserved communities.