HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death.

The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, Chapel Hart performed “You Can Have Him Jolene,” which is a modern-day twist to Partin’s song. They finished fifth place in the competition.

The group said they will put their own twist to Lynn’s classic “Fist City.”