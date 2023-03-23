CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music harmony trio Chapel Hart is set to perform at the Grammy Museum Mississippi on Thursday, April 13.

The Poplarville group is comprised of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. They were contestants on the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” that aired in the summer of 2022.

The group earned the Golden Buzzer from all four of the show’s judges, propelling them into the finals. That success landed the trio an invitation to perform at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in September of that same year.

The concert will be the closing event for the Music Tourism Convention that’s being held in Mississippi from April 11 to April 14.

The closing events along with food and beverage sales will take place at the museum beginning at 5:00 p.m. The concert will be held on the lawn of the museum at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.